A few days ago, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy said he was going off social media, but that has not stopped the awards from rolling in for him.

On Saturday, May, 18, 2019, the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). Asides the problem that unfolded between singers, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy during the awards, the Nigerian singer won the African Artist of the year.

Last year, the award was won by DMW boss, Davido.

Here is a complete list of the award winners;

Highlife Song of the Year – Shatta Wale – ‘My Level’

Hiplife Song of the Year – Yaa Pono – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ feat Stonebwoy

Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton – ‘Mo Ne Yo’

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Shatta Wale – ‘Gringo’

Afropop Song of the Year – Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise

Hip hop Song of the Year – Kwesi Arthur – ‘Anthem’

Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Stonebwoy

Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Songwriter of the Year – King Promise – ‘CCTV’

Record of the Year – Akwaboah – ‘Hye Me Bo’

Best Video of the Year – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal

Male Vocalist of the Year – KiDi

Female Vocalist of the Year – Efya

Group of the Year – Bethel Revival Choir

Rapper of the Year – Medikal

Best Collaboration of the Year – Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

African Artist of the Year – Burna Boy

New Artist of the Year – Wendy Shay

Song of the Year – To be announced

Album of the Year – Kuami Eugene – Rockstar

Artist of the Year – To be announced

Best African Collabo – Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – ‘Akwaaba’

Instrumentalist of the Year – Mizter Okyere

Unsung Artiste of the Year – Kula

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Mary Ghansah

J. A. Adofo

Prof. Kofi Abraham

Producer of the Year – Kuami Eugene

Sound Engineer of the Year – Francis Osei – ‘Hye Me Bo’

Artiste of the Decade – Sarkodie