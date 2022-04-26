The African Giant's 'One Night In Space Concert' will be streamed live on YouTube. Burna Boy is set for another Spaceship experience in the United States after recently touring Europe and selling out the 20,300 capacity Accor Arena in Paris twice, the 13,000 capacity 3Arena in Ireland, and the 9,500 capacity Geneva Arena in Switzerland.
Burna Boy to live stream his Madison Square Garden show on YouTube
Live stream Burna Boy's Madison Square Garden Show on YouTube!
Recommended articles
Burna Boy announced on his YouTube page that he will be performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden, which has a capacity of 20,789 people. The event will be streamed live on the social video sharing platform, according to the announcement.
The event scheduled to hold at 9PM EST on the 28th of April 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng