Burna Boy sparks excitement with potential collaboration with Shaboozey

Shaboozey, An American-Nigerian Country Music star is one of the biggest breakout stars of 2024 with his hit single 'A Bar Song(Tipsy)' spending multiple weeks at the summit of the Billboard Hot 100.

Burna Boy has enjoyed a successful 2024 despite only releasing one single 'Higher' which reached the summit of the TurnTable Top 100.

The Grammy winner has made a handful of guest appearances this year. He rocketed TiTom and Yuppe's 'Twala Bam' to the summit of the chart while also dazzling on Coldplay's 'We Pray' alongside Little Simz.

Burna Boy's sighting with Shaboozey comes after his 2-day concert tagged Headliners Only saw Burna Boy team up with American-Senegalese music icon Akon.

The audience got a peek at one of the unreleased songs from Burna Boy's next album, which he previewed to the excited crowd.

This is the second song Burna Boy will be previewing after earlier teasing the song 'Empty Chairs' off his next album which is expected to be released in 2025.