On November 28, 2019, Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afrobeat singer and rapper, M.anifest released his EP titled 'The Gamble.'

The 7-track project features Nigerian acts, Simi, Grammy-nominated Burna Boy and Moelogo. Other featured acts include Bayku, Kojey Radical, Worlasi and B4bonah. Producers on the EP include MikeMillzOnEm, Drvmroll, Rvdical the Kid, Mike Kwa6i and Adiktive.

Speaking on the project, M.anifest says, "This project is quite clear and direct and it is also a departure from what people know me for. I explored “The Gamble” in-depth and from different angles in a very cohesive, well put together way with a couple of my super talented friends who were kind enough to let their talents to “The Gamble”.

"It was an easy project to make to be honest because the idea was very clear to me and it was easy to get the songs delivered. The whole idea of “The Gamble” is that it had to be a perfect mix of Hip-Hop and the Ghanaian sound sonically. So while you are feeling the vibe, you are also getting the message."

You can listen to the EP HERE.