Burna Boy releases first single of 2023 'Sittin' On Top Of The World'

On June 2, 2023, Burna Boy released his new single titled 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' which is his first release of 2023.

On his latest single, Burna Boy sampled 'On Top Of The World' by American R&B star Brandy. 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' is a Hip Hop record that showcases Burna Boy's versatility as well as his intention to make music for global listeners.

In 2023, Burna Boy has been preoccupied with his 'Love, Damini' world tour that has seen him sell out shows in choice venues across the world.

The tour comes off the heel of his 2022 album 'Love, Damini' which delivered hit songs like 'Last Last,' 'Its Plenty,' and 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran. The album was nominated for the Grammy World Album category making it his third album to be nominated.