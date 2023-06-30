ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has recorded another giant feat on the UK Singles chart.

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'
Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Recommended articles

Burna Boy has continued his impressive chart performance on the UK Official singles chart (Chart week June 30 - July 6) as he records his 10th Top 40 video with his new single 'Sitting On Top Of The World'.

After enjoying an incredible 2022 with the release of his sixth album 'Love, Damini,' Burna Boy released his first single of 2023 with 'Sitting On Top Of The World' on June 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single recently received a remix that features rapper 21 Savage and this has contributed to its ascension on the UK Official Singles Chart where it reaches a new peak of NO. 38 while entering its fourth week on the chart.

'Sitting On Top Of The World' becomes Burna Boy's 10th Top 40 entry after enjoying chart success with singles such as 'YE', 'Last Last', 'For My Hand', 'Alone', Dave's 'Location' among others.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Burna Boy records 10th UK Top 40 entry with 'Sitting On Top Of The World'

Yhemo lee recalls how his parents separation affected him

Yhemo lee recalls how his parents separation affected him

A visual masterpiece: Camon 20 Premier's camera elevates 'The Thing With Feathers'

A visual masterpiece: Camon 20 Premier's camera elevates 'The Thing With Feathers'

Etinosa Idemudia gets emotional recounting abuse she endured in her marriage

Etinosa Idemudia gets emotional recounting abuse she endured in her marriage

Niyi Akinmolayan makes a strong case for streaming movies

Niyi Akinmolayan makes a strong case for streaming movies

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Afrobeats sensational Monaky drops impressive debut album 'Patient Zero'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Olakira returns with new exciting two single-pack 'Ileke' & 'Kisses'

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Teni & Oxlade join Bob Marley & The Wailers on 'Three Little Birds' remix

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Has music success become a bane for marital responsibility?

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A list of all the winners at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists with BET Awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

A Pulse interview with Nigerian music producer Ragee

Ragee: The producer behind the biggest Afrobeats song of 2023 [Pulse Interview]

Seyi Vibez's announces free show for Ikorodu fans

Seyi Vibez announces free show for Ikorodu fans