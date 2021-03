On March 14, 2021, Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy performed virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

With a ludicrous backup of experimental live instrumentation, raining down from the fires of heaven's sonic blessings, Burna Boy performed 'Level Up,' 'Onyeka' and 'Ye.'

Earlier in the evening, Twice As Tall won Best Global Music Album award ahead of Anoushka Shankar, Antibalas and more. Last year, Burna Boy performed at Warner Music's pre-Grammy event.