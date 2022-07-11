RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy releases visuals for 'Vanilla'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy award-winning Nigerian megastar has released the visuals for 'Vanilla' which is one of the songs off his latest album 'Love, Damini'.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

The music video is a collaboration between Burna Boy and designer sun glasses manufacturer Ray-ban.

Recommended articles

'Vanilla' is the second video to be released off 'Love, Damini' after the visuals for 'For Your Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran was released along side the album.

The video is a colorful montage that combines colorful spectacles to create a fun video that matches 'Vanilla's' catchy Afrobeats content.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Books vs films: What you should know when seeing adaptation

Books vs films: What you should know when seeing adaptation

Burna Boy releases visuals for 'Vanilla'

Burna Boy releases visuals for 'Vanilla'

Check out photos and videos from Olu Jacobs' 80th birthday party

Check out photos and videos from Olu Jacobs' 80th birthday party

Biography of multi-talented Nigerian artist, TOFs

Biography of multi-talented Nigerian artist, TOFs

'Money behind reason many celebrities are endorsing politicians' - Chiwetalu Agu

'Money behind reason many celebrities are endorsing politicians' - Chiwetalu Agu

Keke Ogungbe set to mould next generation of music superstars, unveils Naija Star Search reality show

Keke Ogungbe set to mould next generation of music superstars, unveils Naija Star Search reality show

Oprah Winfrey's father is dead

Oprah Winfrey's father is dead

Tanzanian buzzing star LOUI recruits KiDi & Maud Elka on the song of the summer

Tanzanian buzzing star LOUI recruits KiDi & Maud Elka on the song of the summer

Simi becomes the first female to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay

Simi becomes the first female to reach 100 million streams on Boomplay

Trending

Kizz Daniel booed off stage by angry fans

Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

Kizz Daniel issues apology to DMV fans

Kizz Daniel

'I will be retiring the name MI Abaga and taking on a new name' MI says ahead of his next album

MI Abaga