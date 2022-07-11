The music video is a collaboration between Burna Boy and designer sun glasses manufacturer Ray-ban.
Burna Boy releases visuals for 'Vanilla'
Grammy award-winning Nigerian megastar has released the visuals for 'Vanilla' which is one of the songs off his latest album 'Love, Damini'.
'Vanilla' is the second video to be released off 'Love, Damini' after the visuals for 'For Your Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran was released along side the album.
The video is a colorful montage that combines colorful spectacles to create a fun video that matches 'Vanilla's' catchy Afrobeats content.
