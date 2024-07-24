Burna Boy will mark the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with YouTube special

On the 26th of July, 2024, YouTube will livestream an exclusive YouTube Music Nights present Burna Boy. This special event will commemorate the 5th anniversary of his critically acclaimed album, 'African Giant'.

The YouTube Music Nights program places global superstar artists on intimate stages, creating electrifying live video content that celebrates the unique connection between artists and their fans.

Burna Boy, who boasts 5 million subscribers on YouTube, will grace the stage in an intimate setting to celebrate hits from his critically acclaimed album, 'African Giant'.

Released in 2019, 'African Giant' marked Burna Boy's international breakthrough, earning a nomination for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The album also delivered notable hit records such as 'On The Low', 'Gbona', 'Dangote', 'Killing Dem' feat Zlatan, and 'Anybody'.

Burna Boy expressed his excitement about the event: "Celebrating the 5th anniversary of 'African Giant' with a special performance in London, supported by YouTube Music, has been an incredible experience. This album holds a special place in my heart as it represents a pivotal moment in my career and a powerful statement of African pride."

"We are thrilled to present Burna Boy on YouTube Music Nights, celebrating the 5th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, African Giant," said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music at YouTube in Africa.

