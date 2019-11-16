On November 15, 2019, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy appeared on the original soundtrack of upcoming American movie, 'Queen and Slim.'

He appeared on a song titled, 'My Money, My Baby.' The song which heavily samples a Fela Anikulapo-Kuti classic sits pretty at track 10. It is no news that Burna Boy's hero and role model is Fela. Other acts on the 11-track eponymous album are Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 6lack, Vince Staples, Lauryn Hill and so forth.

What is 'Queen and Slim'?

The movie is an upcoming romantic thriller that will be released in the United States on November 27, 2019. It stars Danieal Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloe Sevigny and more.

According to iTunes, the movie is, "Begins as so many relationships do these days, on Tinder. Queen & Slim is screenwriter Lena Waithe’s first feature-length film.

"It follows the tumultuous path of a newly acquainted young couple struck by life-altering tragedy and then forced to deal with the fallout as partners. The film’s soundtrack, then, is a wealth of moods and vantage points pertaining to black love in the modern age—or in the case of Queen & Slim, the thoughts and feelings that emerge on the way to it.

You might remember that...

Earlier in the year, Burna Boy's song was used on hit American TV series, Billions.

You can listen to the album on Apple Music HERE.