Burna Boy is the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music

Apple Music celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day with Oshe Naija (meaning Thanks Nigeria in Yoruba), a month-long initiative that will pay tribute to several regions that have significantly shaped the soundscape of Nigerian music and primed it for a worldwide audience.

As part of the celebrations, Apple Music published the list of the top 10 most streamed Nigerian artists of all time on the platform.

The list is topped by Grammy-winning star Burna Boy who has soared to global fame in 2018 with his smash hit single 'YE'.

The list also features some of Nigeria's biggest and most successful artists of the last decade with Wizkid coming second, Davido third, Rema fifth, and Asake rounding off the top 5 thanks to his surreal run of hits.

Tems is the only female artist on the list with the Grammy winner soaring to fame after her captivating music found dedicated global listeners.

Top Nigerian Artists on Apple Music

Burna Boy Wizkid Davido Rema Asake Tems Omah Lay Fireboy DML Bnxn Olamide