Burna Boy is the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy winner Burna Boy tops the list of the most streamed Nigerian artists on Apple Music.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]
Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Apple Music celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day with Oshe Naija (meaning Thanks Nigeria in Yoruba), a month-long initiative that will pay tribute to several regions that have significantly shaped the soundscape of Nigerian music and primed it for a worldwide audience.

As part of the celebrations, Apple Music published the list of the top 10 most streamed Nigerian artists of all time on the platform.

The list is topped by Grammy-winning star Burna Boy who has soared to global fame in 2018 with his smash hit single 'YE'.

The list also features some of Nigeria's biggest and most successful artists of the last decade with Wizkid coming second, Davido third, Rema fifth, and Asake rounding off the top 5 thanks to his surreal run of hits.

Tems is the only female artist on the list with the Grammy winner soaring to fame after her captivating music found dedicated global listeners.

Top Nigerian Artists on Apple Music

  1. Burna Boy 
  2. Wizkid 
  3. Davido 
  4. Rema 
  5. Asake 
  6. Tems 
  7. Omah Lay 
  8. Fireboy DML
  9. Bnxn 
  10. Olamide

As part of Apple Music's celebration of Nigerian 64th Independence, the platform will release the Oshe Naija collection will feature 8 exclusively curated playlists by Afro-fusion superstar Omah Lay (Port Harcourt), Hip-Hop force ODUMODUBLVCK (Abuja), maverick rapper Shallipopi (Benin City), Afro-R&B doyenne Qing Madi (Benin City), genre-bending singer-songwriter Seyi Vibez (Lagos), legendary Afro-pop singer-songwriter 2Baba (Jos), sure-fire rapper Jeriq (Enugu) and trailblazing up-coming singer Bloody Civilian (Abuja).

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

Burna Boy is the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Apple Music

