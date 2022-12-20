ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend Burna Boy has been announced by popular streaming platform Boomplay as the number-one male artist for 2022.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Details: Boomplay has declared Burna Boy as the most streamed artist on the platform in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Burna Boy leads Asake who comes in at number 2 and Kizz Daniel who is the third most streamed artist.

In 2022, Burna Boy released his 6th studio album 'Love, Damini' which emerged as the most streamed album on Boomplay Nigeria, Apple Music Nigeria, and Spotify Nigeria 2022. 'Last Last' the smash hit off the album enjoyed the international success that combines to propel Burna Boy to the top of the charts.

Burna Boy has now emerged as the most streamed artist of 2022 on three of the major streaming platforms in Nigeria in a remarkable feat that captures his hugely successful 2022.

In addition to dominating the streaming platforms, Burna Boy will be wrapping up 2022 with two Grammy nominations for World Album and Global Song of the year.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

Burna Boy thrills fans at 'Love, Damini' concert in Jamaica

Nancy Isime gifts dad 6-bedroom apartment

Nancy Isime gifts dad 6-bedroom apartment

Seyi Shay shares 10 important life lessons ahead of her birthday

Seyi Shay shares 10 important life lessons ahead of her birthday

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Another casualty recorded from the stampede at Asake's Brixton concert

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

Paul Okoye and Anita finalise divorce

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

'Signs' is a quintessential Runtown performance that fails to hit new heights [Pulse Album Review]

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

IVD remembers his late wife Bimbo in new post

Ayra Starr, Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

Ayra Starr, Omah Lay to appear on Zinoleesky upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke [Instagram/Davido]

Davido steps out for the World Cup's closing performance in Qatar

Nigerian music star Asake [Instagram/Asake]

Asake breaks silence after O2 incident leaves 4 injured

Rema, Selena Gomez

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'