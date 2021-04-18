Burna Boy hints at August 2021 release for new album

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

On April 18, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy hinted that he would release a new album in August 2021.

Via his Twitter handle, a fan asked Burna Boy that, "Are we having an album this year? @burnaboy."

Burna Boy then replied that, "Same time as last year. No worry."

For context, Burna Boy's Twice As Tall was released on August 12, 2020 and it won a Grammy earlier in the year.

