Burna Boy hints at August 2021 release for new album
Via his Twitter handle, a fan asked Burna Boy that, "Are we having an album this year? @burnaboy."
Burna Boy then replied that, "Same time as last year. No worry."
For context, Burna Boy's Twice As Tall was released on August 12, 2020 and it won a Grammy earlier in the year.
