Burna Boy headlines 2024 SummerJam Festival in Germany

The Grammy winner was among the stars who headlined the 2023 Summerjam Festival in Germany which was held from July 5 - 7 2024.

The hitmaker thrilled the audience with a collection of his hit singles including his Grammy-nominated single 'City Boy' which had the crowd singing and dancing along.

At the Caribbean teamed festival, Burna Boy joined other dancehall and reggae music stars including Busy Signal and Bounty & Cocoa to treat the audience to a wonderful time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy's appearance at the 2024 Summerjam Festival comes off the back of his record-making concert in the United Kingdom where he sold out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium for the second time.

Burna Boy has been on the road for the better part of the year for his history-making 'I Told Them' tour. As part of the stops for the tour, Burna Boy made history in the US where he became the African artist with the highest-grossing venue, and in Canada, where he became the African artist's grossing tour.