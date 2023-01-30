Artist: Burna Boy
Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released the music video for his hit single 'Common Person' off his 6th album 'Love, Damini'.
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 30, 2022
Video Director: Ahmed Mosh
Length: 3 minutes 43 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Space Ship/Atlantic
Details/Takeaway: The music video sees Burna Boy take a walk in the shoes of everyday Nigerians as he assumes the position of a normal person in a bid to tell the stories from their eyes.
