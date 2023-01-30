ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy drops music video for hit single 'Common Person'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released the music video for his hit single 'Common Person' off his 6th album 'Love, Damini'.

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 30, 2022

Video Director: Ahmed Mosh

Length: 3 minutes 43 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Space Ship/Atlantic

Details/Takeaway: The music video sees Burna Boy take a walk in the shoes of everyday Nigerians as he assumes the position of a normal person in a bid to tell the stories from their eyes.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

