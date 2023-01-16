Details: The 8th AFRIMA was held from January 12 - 15 2023 in Dakar Senegal. The award attracted African superstars from all parts of the continent who gathered in Senegal for the annual ceremony that celebrates the best music from the continent in the year in view.
Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]
Nigerian superstars recorded big wins at the 2023 AFRIMA with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Adekunle Gold, and Davido taking home different awards.
Recommended articles
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy took home the award for Best Album and Best African Act.
Afrobeats global icons Davido and Wizkid also recorded wins. Davido won the Best Inspirational Song for 'Stand Strong' and Best African Pop for 'High' for his collaboration with Adekunle Gold. Wizkid took home the Best West African Act award.
Asake who dominated 2022 with an unprecedented run took home the Breakout Artist of the Year.
The Full List of Winners will be updated upon the announcement of the winners of other categories.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng