On November 3, 2019, Apple Music Africa sent results of the most-streamed songs in Africa to its partners. The list is broken into two; the most played songs in Sub-Saharan Africa and in South Africa.

Sub-Saharan African consists of all the African countries that lie south of the Sahara. In essence, it consists of all African countries asides North African countries. However, countries like Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia and Mauritania as geographically part of Sub-Saharan Africa. The result of this is that in most parts of Africa, Nigerians songs are the most played.

Here are the songs in the top 10 of 2019;

Here are the most played songs in South Africa of 2019;