Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' album is set to be released on his birthday, July 2nd.

Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, a popular Nigerian singer, rapper, and performing artist, has confirmed the 2nd of July 2022 as the release date for his sixth studio album titled 'Love, Damini.' The African Giant, who hinted at the new release date in an interview with Trevor Noah's The Daily Show earlier this week, has finally confirmed that his album will be released in July.

Burna Boy, who recently sold out New York City's famous Madison Square Garden, performing to over 20,000 people with his very talented band, is not stopping anytime soon. Burna Boy is gearing up to release his sixth studio album, 'Twice as Tall,' just months after winning his first Grammy for his fifth studio album.

'Love, Damini' will be released in three months.

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

