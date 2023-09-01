ADVERTISEMENT
J Cole called me 2 Pac Shakur - Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy recently released his seventh album titled 'I Told Them'.

Burna Boy claims that J Cole called him 2 Pac Shakur
Burna Boy claims that J Cole called him 2 Pac Shakur

In an interview with Elliot Wilson and Brian 'B.Dot' Miller of Rap Rader Podcast, Burna Boy shared details of his time with American rapper J Cole whom he featured on his recently released album 'I Told Them'.

According to Burna Boy, he and J Cole engaged in conversations about life and other topics before recording 'Thanks' on which Burna Boy wagged his fingers at Nigerians over what he believes to be an underappreciation of his feats.

In the interview, Burna Boy also revealed that J Cole called him 2 Pac in a moment the Grammy-winning Port-Harcourt-born musician described as unexpected.

"...Before we started, he (J Cole) just go 'This N**ga is 2 Pac', then I look around to see who he's talking about, then it's me he's talking about. 'Like yeah, he's 2 Pac reincarnated in Africa," Burna Boy shares.

The comment has since attracted opinions online with some Twitter (X) users viewing it as an attempt by Burna Boy to hype his profile by claiming a comparison to the late legendary rapper 2 Pac Shakur.

Burna Boy also recently attracted massive criticism after claiming most Afrobeats songs lack substance and were about nothing when speaking Zane Lowe.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

