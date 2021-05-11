RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to have 100 million streams from three different albums

This comes after news that 'Ye,' a single off Outside had been certified gold in the US.

Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to have 100 million streams from three different albums. {instagram/burnaboygram}

On May 10, 2021, it was announced that Grammy winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy's last three albums; 'African Giant,' 'Outside' and 'Twice As Tall' had each hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

Outside was released in January 2018 while Grammy-nominated African Giant dropped in July 2019 and Grammy-winning Twice As Tall dropped in August 2020.

Burna Boy is also set to perform at the Governor's Ball alongside Billie Eilish, Asap Rocky and more.

