Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to have 100 million streams from three different albums
This comes after news that 'Ye,' a single off Outside had been certified gold in the US.
Recommended articles
Outside was released in January 2018 while Grammy-nominated African Giant dropped in July 2019 and Grammy-winning Twice As Tall dropped in August 2020.
This comes after news that 'Ye,' a single off Outside had been certified gold in the US.
Burna Boy is also set to perform at the Governor's Ball alongside Billie Eilish, Asap Rocky and more.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng