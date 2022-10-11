Burna Boy and Rema continue ascension on UK Singles Chart

Following behind Burna's cross-over single is Rema's 'Calm Down' which reached a new peak of Number 21 after climbing up five places from Number 26 thereby extending its 6-week stay on the chart.

Oxlade's social media-propelled hit 'Kulosa' retained its Number 27th spot from last week as it enters its 12th week on the chart.

Closing out the Afrobeats entry is Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' which moves down one spot from Number 31 last week to Number 32 this week in a run that's now in its 21st week.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20: In this week's UK Official Afrobeats Top 20, Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' retains the Number 1 spot.

JAE5's 'Propeller' featuring Dave & BNXN is holding the Number 2 spot. Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty' moved up two places from Number 5 last week to Number 3 this week. Asake's hit 'Joha' retains the Number 4 spot while Ayra Starr's latest hit single 'Rush' moved up 5 places from Number 10 last week to Number 5.