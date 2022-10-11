Details: In the chart dated 07 October 2022 - 13 October 2022, Burna Boy's 'For My Hand' feat. British Popstar Ed Sheeran climbed up one spot from Number 20 to a new peak of Number 19 which extends its stay on the chart to 13 weeks.
Burna Boy and Rema continue ascension on UK Singles Chart
In the latest edition of the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, the Afrobeats contingent that consists of Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade maintained their top 30 positions with Rema and Burna Boy climbing up the Charts.
Following behind Burna's cross-over single is Rema's 'Calm Down' which reached a new peak of Number 21 after climbing up five places from Number 26 thereby extending its 6-week stay on the chart.
Oxlade's social media-propelled hit 'Kulosa' retained its Number 27th spot from last week as it enters its 12th week on the chart.
Closing out the Afrobeats entry is Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' which moves down one spot from Number 31 last week to Number 32 this week in a run that's now in its 21st week.
Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20: In this week's UK Official Afrobeats Top 20, Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' retains the Number 1 spot.
JAE5's 'Propeller' featuring Dave & BNXN is holding the Number 2 spot. Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty' moved up two places from Number 5 last week to Number 3 this week. Asake's hit 'Joha' retains the Number 4 spot while Ayra Starr's latest hit single 'Rush' moved up 5 places from Number 10 last week to Number 5.
Victony & Tempoe's 'Soweto' retained the Number 6 spot while Omah Lay's 'I'm A Mess' holds the 7th spot. Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' nosedived from Number 3 last week to Number 10 this week.
