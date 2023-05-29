The sports category has moved to a new website.
Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy appears to have an upcoming release with American rapper Quavo.

In the early hours of On May 28, 2023, Burma Boy was spotted on the streets of Miami US together with Quavo with the duo engaged n a video shoot.

Burna Boy had earlier performed in Afronation Miami where he headlined the opening day on May 28 and thrilled fans with some of his classic hits.

The video suggests that Burna Boy and Quavo might have a collaboration on the way and the prospect has excited fans on social media.

Burna Boy is one of Africa's leading international talent and the Grammy-winner has collaborated with several international megastars including Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Master KG, Khalid, Chris Martin, and many more.

Burna Boy enjoyed massive international success in 2022 with his hit single 'Last Last' becoming an international hit while his album 'Love, Damini' was nominated for the Grammy award. He has also sold out multiple venues on the 'Love, Damini' tour with the recent being the 40,000 La Defense in Paris, France.

