On December 31, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, took to his Instagram stories to announce that he and fellow Nigerian superstar, Davido, had settled their infamous beef.
'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef
The beef can be felt in songs like 'FEM,' 'Way Too Big' and 'Real Life' featuring Stormzy.
On his stories, he wrote that, "FYI, I have no issues with Davido. We good now."
He then goes further, "David wasn't trying to 1 on 1 me, but we figured it out. 2022, all of us must love ourselves by force. If not, make we just kill [each other] - no middle ground again. Forward ever, backward never. This is my last post of 2021, God bless us all."
In 2020, Pulse Nigeria documented the elements of their beef in a lengthy article and a Facts Only episode below;
The beef can be felt in songs like 'FEM,' 'Way Too Big' and 'Real Life' featuring Stormzy. During Davido's chat with Ebuka on BlackBox, he reiterated some of the terms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng