RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The beef can be felt in songs like 'FEM,' 'Way Too Big' and 'Real Life' featuring Stormzy.

Did Davido diss and threaten Burna Boy on his new song, ‘FEM’? [Instagram/Davido]
Did Davido diss and threaten Burna Boy on his new song, ‘FEM’? [Instagram/Davido]

On December 31, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, took to his Instagram stories to announce that he and fellow Nigerian superstar, Davido, had settled their infamous beef.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

On his stories, he wrote that, "FYI, I have no issues with Davido. We good now."

He then goes further, "David wasn't trying to 1 on 1 me, but we figured it out. 2022, all of us must love ourselves by force. If not, make we just kill [each other] - no middle ground again. Forward ever, backward never. This is my last post of 2021, God bless us all."

In 2020, Pulse Nigeria documented the elements of their beef in a lengthy article and a Facts Only episode below;

Facts only : Should Davido and Burna Boy be beefing?

The beef can be felt in songs like 'FEM,' 'Way Too Big' and 'Real Life' featuring Stormzy. During Davido's chat with Ebuka on BlackBox, he reiterated some of the terms.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Dear Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, learn from the ‘Yaba Buluku’ boyz [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

BBNaija's Tega vows to go after critics who have continued to troll her

BBNaija's Tega vows to go after critics who have continued to troll her

Trending

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian artists of 2021. (TBD)

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Omar Sterling performs with Wizkid; says ‘I don’t believe in Ghana or Nigeria’ (WATCH)

R2Bees with Wizkid

Wale heaps praise on Black Sherif after his performance with Burna Boy in Nigeria

Wale and Black Sherif