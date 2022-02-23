RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Authors:

Motolani Alake

HBB #190 has been resold on the secondary market for 0.19ETH(≈$519.24). The primary sale is still on and you can mint it via the website for 85 $MATIC! (~0.04ETH).

Hey Buju! Apology accepted
Hey Buju! Apology accepted

On February 21, 2022, Nigerian star, Bnxn launched 10,001 NFTs tagged HeadsbyBnxn (HBB) on Polygon Blockchain. The collectibles represent Buju's first set of NFTs.

Recommended articles

HBB #190 has been resold on the secondary market for 0.19ETH(≈$519.24). The primary sale is still on and you can mint it via the website for 85 $MATIC! (~0.04ETH).

Opensea describes the NFT thus, "HeadsByBnxn is a collection of 10,001 Bnxn Heads NFTs—unique digital collectibles on the polygon blockchain. The Bnxn Heads tell a story through the eyes of Award-winning African Musician and creator Bnxn who defies all the odds to be heard on the world stage.

"Community is an exclusive social club! Access to the membership for the HBB Community comes from the ownership of a HeadsbyBnxn NFT. Membership perks include access to physical and virtual events, participation in a creative community backed by Bnxn himself + unreleased music and special access to the #playspace, A replica of Bnxn's career in the metaverse."

See ads for his new music below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

Top online music streaming services in 2022

Top online music streaming services in 2022

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

Headies announces 15th edition

Headies announces 15th edition

Reality TV star Chris says her marriage will never survive infidelity

Reality TV star Chris says her marriage will never survive infidelity

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

'The Tinder Swindler': which party should be more responsible in online dating?

'The Tinder Swindler': which party should be more responsible in online dating?

DJ Cuppy says some days she regrets going back to school for a 3rd degree

DJ Cuppy says some days she regrets going back to school for a 3rd degree

Georgina Onuoha calls out her sister's estranged husband for abandoning family to marry new wife

Georgina Onuoha calls out her sister's estranged husband for abandoning family to marry new wife

Trending

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' reaches the top 40 on US pop radio

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

British media personality, Jamal Edward, who introduced Ed Sheeran to Fireboy, dies at 31

Tributes have been paid to Jamal Edwards all over social media for his contributions to the UK Music Industry

Spotted: Rema and Chris Brown in the studio

Rema and Chris Brown. (TBD)

Portable’s sophomore EP, ‘Zazuu Zeh’ showcases his incredible talent, but screams for proper structure [Pulse Review]

Nigerian artist Portable [Instagram/PortableOmolalomi1]