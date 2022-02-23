Buju launches, 'HeadsByBnxn' as NFTs collectibles

HBB #190 has been resold on the secondary market for 0.19ETH(≈$519.24). The primary sale is still on and you can mint it via the website for 85 $MATIC! (~0.04ETH).

Opensea describes the NFT thus, "HeadsByBnxn is a collection of 10,001 Bnxn Heads NFTs—unique digital collectibles on the polygon blockchain. The Bnxn Heads tell a story through the eyes of Award-winning African Musician and creator Bnxn who defies all the odds to be heard on the world stage.

"Community is an exclusive social club! Access to the membership for the HBB Community comes from the ownership of a HeadsbyBnxn NFT. Membership perks include access to physical and virtual events, participation in a creative community backed by Bnxn himself + unreleased music and special access to the #playspace, A replica of Bnxn's career in the metaverse."