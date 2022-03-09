RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buju and Pheelz's new chart-topper, 'Finesse' hits No. 1 on Shazam global charts

It also hit No. 1 in Lagos and Accra.

On March 8, 2022, Pheelz and Buju's new single, 'Finesse,' has hit No. 1 on the global Shazam charts.

This means that the song has been trending and people are looking for the song. The Shazam charts tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

On March 4, 2022, the song reached No. 1 in Lagos, London and Accra, on the Apple Music charts.

Before the song dropped, it generated an eager anticipation, as it garnered over 19 million views on TikTok. This led to what is now called #FolakeChallenge which TikTok users around the world have been vibing to.

While some TikTok users have used #FolakeChallenge to share stories about the things they do to finesse despite the possibility of going broke, others have recorded themselves dancing and singing along to the catchy hook.

Listen to the song below;

