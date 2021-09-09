RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Brymo releases double album, 'Esan' and 'Harmattan and Rain'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Details: On September 9, 2021, Nigerian singer, Brymo released two surprise albums, with the concept of nine tracks, as reflected in their respective artworks. This follow Libel EP, his riveting response to accusations of sexual harassment.

Brymo - Strippers and White Lines. (YouTube/Brymo)

Artist: Brymo

Album Title: Esan and Harmattan and Rain

Genre: Alternative, R&B, Sentimental Ballad, Folk

Date of Release: September 9, 2021

Producers: MikkyMe Joses, BigFootInYourFace

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: TBD

Features: 0

Tracklist: TBD

Label: TBD

Singles: 0

Takeaway: 'Esan' is Yoruba for revenge while 'Harmattan and Rain' is a symbolism for transition from insufficiency to sufficiency. Both albums explore heartbreak and healing. He will host Organized Chaos on October 1, 2021.

You can stream them HERE.

Authors:

