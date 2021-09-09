Artist: Brymo
Brymo releases double album, 'Esan' and 'Harmattan and Rain'
Details: On September 9, 2021, Nigerian singer, Brymo released two surprise albums, with the concept of nine tracks, as reflected in their respective artworks. This follow Libel EP, his riveting response to accusations of sexual harassment.
Album Title: Esan and Harmattan and Rain
Genre: Alternative, R&B, Sentimental Ballad, Folk
Date of Release: September 9, 2021
Producers: MikkyMe Joses, BigFootInYourFace
Album Art:
Length: TBD
Features: 0
Tracklist: TBD
Label: TBD
Singles: 0
Takeaway: 'Esan' is Yoruba for revenge while 'Harmattan and Rain' is a symbolism for transition from insufficiency to sufficiency. Both albums explore heartbreak and healing. He will host Organized Chaos on October 1, 2021.
You can stream them HERE.
