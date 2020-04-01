Artist: Brymo
Album Title: Yellow
Genre: Sentimental Ballad, Trap, Alternative, Sophisti-pop, Shoegaze, Rock, Synth-Pop, Folk
Date of Release: April 1, 2020
Producers: All tracks produced by MikkyMe Joses except Track 15 (Produced by Nsikak David and Lindsey Abudei)
Album Art:
Length: 15 Tracks, 47 minutes
Features: 1 -Lindsey Abudei
Tracklist:
Management: The Ball Management
Details/Takeaway: The best part of this project is that, it continues the genius of Brymo - a musical cornerstone of his generation. For the seventh straight album, Brymo is serving up legendary music essentially dipped in substance and the essence of emotional leaning.
A masterful songwriter, he takes on topics of love, heartbreak, socio-politics and mental health.
You can listen to the project HERE.