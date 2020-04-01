Artist: Brymo

Album Title: Yellow

Genre: Sentimental Ballad, Trap, Alternative, Sophisti-pop, Shoegaze, Rock, Synth-Pop, Folk

Date of Release: April 1, 2020

Producers: All tracks produced by MikkyMe Joses except Track 15 (Produced by Nsikak David and Lindsey Abudei)

Album Art:

Length: 15 Tracks, 47 minutes

Features: 1 -Lindsey Abudei

Tracklist:

Management: The Ball Management

Details/Takeaway: The best part of this project is that, it continues the genius of Brymo - a musical cornerstone of his generation. For the seventh straight album, Brymo is serving up legendary music essentially dipped in substance and the essence of emotional leaning.

A masterful songwriter, he takes on topics of love, heartbreak, socio-politics and mental health.

You can listen to the project HERE.