Excel who joined the company in 2019 acted as Content Executive with Boombuzz Nigeria, the media arm of Boomplay.

In that time, he conducted high profile interviews with the likes of Burna Boy, Zlatan, Joeboy, Bizzle Osikoya, Brymo, A-Q, Rudeboy, Ice Prince, Yemi Alade, Ramsey Nouah, CKay, Blaqbonez, Chike and many more.

He also spearheaded an interview series called Buzz Discoveries, that is dedicated to putting the spotlight on emerging artists in the Nigerian music scene. Creatives like P.Priime, Gbasky and Cheque were some of the guests on this interview series.

Phil Choi, Boomplay’s Director of Content And Strategy had this to say about Excel’s new role “Excel is a passionate and well respected figure in the industry who knows what our artists want.

"I'm excited to have him in the team and I look forward to the results Excel will bring in his new position. I have no doubt he will be able to deliver more value for our artists and help us cement our place as the home of music in Africa”

“As always, the goal is to support Nigerian creatives. It’s an exciting time to be in the Nigerian creative industry and I’m constantly amazed by the plethora of talent in this country” says Excel.

“This new position offers me a chance to help emerging creatives get their music out to a much wider audience. I look forward to the journey ahead of me with enthusiasm”.

In his new position, Excel will work closely with Yemi “Energy” Akinnigbagbe, the Content Acquisition manager for West Africa.

