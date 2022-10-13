RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Alternative Star BOJ has revealed that he will be dropping the deluxe version of his 2022 album 'Gbagada Express'.

Details: BOJ has revealed the upcoming release of the deluxe version of 'Gbagada Express' which he is set for a November 2022 release.

He made this revelation via his Instagram account where he announced that the album will be getting 6 to 7 new tracks.

"Gbagada Express Deluxe out next month, your prayers have been answered: 6 or 7 new bangers. All Bangers!"

'Gbagada Express': On April 22nd, 2022 Boj released 'Gbagada Express' which is a 16-track album through which explored Afrobeats soundscapes through an Alternative creative outlet.

The album had led singles 'Awolowo' feat Darko Vibes and Wizkid and 'Your Love' feat Tiwa Savage and it also produced some popular singles like 'Owo ni koko' feat Fireboy, 'Tinu Ewe', and 'Unconsciously' feat Victony.

The deluxe is set to offer new tracks that will provide a fresh listening experience and also position the album for a second run.

