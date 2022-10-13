BOJ announces upcoming release of 'Gbagada Express' deluxe

He made this revelation via his Instagram account where he announced that the album will be getting 6 to 7 new tracks.

"Gbagada Express Deluxe out next month, your prayers have been answered: 6 or 7 new bangers. All Bangers!"

'Gbagada Express': On April 22nd, 2022 Boj released 'Gbagada Express' which is a 16-track album through which explored Afrobeats soundscapes through an Alternative creative outlet.

The album had led singles 'Awolowo' feat Darko Vibes and Wizkid and 'Your Love' feat Tiwa Savage and it also produced some popular singles like 'Owo ni koko' feat Fireboy, 'Tinu Ewe', and 'Unconsciously' feat Victony.