Bob Marley's new EP featuring Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to be released in February

Adeayo Adebiyi

Listeners are set to enjoy a reimagination of seven Bob Marley songs.

Bob Marley's 'One Love' EP to be released on February 14th
The EP presents seven essential songs composed by the revered Jamaican reggae icon, as interpreted by contemporary stars Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

7 music stars cover 7 Bob Marley classic songs
The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP with five of the songs selected from Bob Marley and The Wailer's iconic 1977 album 'Exodus' (1977) which has been declared RIAA gold.

The mission is always to spread Daddy's music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists.” Cedella Marley said about the project.

“Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of,” she added.

'Bob Marley: One Love' celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, viewers will discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, the movie is in theatres from February 14, 2024.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM) – track lists:

  1. Bloody Civilian – Natural Mystic
  2.  Skip Marley – Exodus
  3.  Daniel Caesar – Waiting in Vain
  4. Kacey Musgraves  Three Little Birds
  5. Wizkid – One Love
  6. Jessie Reyez – Is This Love
  7.  Leon Bridges – Redemption Song
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

