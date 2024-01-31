Bob Marley's new EP featuring Wizkid & Bloody Civilian to be released in February

The EP presents seven essential songs composed by the revered Jamaican reggae icon, as interpreted by contemporary stars Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP with five of the songs selected from Bob Marley and The Wailer's iconic 1977 album 'Exodus' (1977) which has been declared RIAA gold.

“The mission is always to spread Daddy's music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists.” Cedella Marley said about the project.

“Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of,” she added.

'Bob Marley: One Love' celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, viewers will discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, the movie is in theatres from February 14, 2024.

