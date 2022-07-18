BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

Since BNXN broke onto the mainstream, he has established himself as Afrobeats' chorus master delivering sensationally across several features.

His debut project 'Sorry I'm Late' performed below expectations as 'Kilometre' was the only track off the EP that enjoyed some success.

While BNXN has lent his talent to uplift several songs, he has struggled to replicate this special touch in his single solo songs. And with his debut album on the way, BNXN will be hoping to use it to further prove his mettle.