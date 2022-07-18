RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation BNXN (Buju) has released the teaser for his upcoming single 'Kenkele' which features Afrobeats maestro Wande Coal.

BNXN, Wande Coal

BNXN dropped the teaser on his Instagram page on Sunday 17th June 2022 as 'Kenkele' is set to be the first offering of his upcoming album 'Bad Since 97'.

Since BNXN broke onto the mainstream, he has established himself as Afrobeats' chorus master delivering sensationally across several features.

His debut project 'Sorry I'm Late' performed below expectations as 'Kilometre' was the only track off the EP that enjoyed some success.

While BNXN has lent his talent to uplift several songs, he has struggled to replicate this special touch in his single solo songs. And with his debut album on the way, BNXN will be hoping to use it to further prove his mettle.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

