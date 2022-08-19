RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation BNXN FKA Buju has revealed the tracklist for his next album he calls 'Bad Since 97'.

BNXN - BAD SINCE 97 TRACKLIST
Details: On Thursday, 18th August 2022, Nigerian singer, and songwriter BNXN revealed the tracklist for his next album 'Bad Since 97'. The 7-track album includes his 2022 release 'Kenkele' featuring Wande Coal.

Guest Appearances: The tracklist reveals the presence of Afrobeats megastars Olamide and Wizkid who joins Wande Coal on the project.

What to expect from the project?: BNXN's debut project 'Better Late Than Sorry' was underwhelming and with his second attempt, he will be hoping to put up a better performance.

His intention to deliver a top body of work can be deduced from his choice of powerhouses Wizkid and Olamide as featured artists. Fans will be expecting the 7-track album to deliver a couple of hits which hopefully will be better than the sadly predicted content 'Kenkele' offered.

'Bad Since 97' is set for release on August 25th, 2022 and BNXN will be hoping to get it right this time.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
