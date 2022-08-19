BNXN reveals tracklist for next album 'Bad Since 97'

Guest Appearances: The tracklist reveals the presence of Afrobeats megastars Olamide and Wizkid who joins Wande Coal on the project.

What to expect from the project?: BNXN's debut project 'Better Late Than Sorry' was underwhelming and with his second attempt, he will be hoping to put up a better performance.

His intention to deliver a top body of work can be deduced from his choice of powerhouses Wizkid and Olamide as featured artists. Fans will be expecting the 7-track album to deliver a couple of hits which hopefully will be better than the sadly predicted content 'Kenkele' offered.