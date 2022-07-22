RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN (BUJU) drops new single 'Kenkele'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats star BNXN has released a new single 'Kenkele' featuring Wande Coal. The single is in released in anticipation of BNXN's 'Bad Since 97' album set for release later in the year.

Artist: BNXN

Song Title: Kenkele

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: SAK PASE, Stone

Song Art:

BNXN - Kenkele Song Art

Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Features: 1 - Wande Coal

Label: : T.Y.E. / EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: BNXN has established himself as the top artist for hit collaborations. His catchy melody and delightful singing style has made him into a fan favorite. In his new release 'Kenkele', he taps Afrobeats veteran Wande Coal to deliver a captivating tune.

Adeayo Adebiyi

