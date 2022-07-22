Artist: BNXN
BNXN (BUJU) drops new single 'Kenkele'
Afrobeats star BNXN has released a new single 'Kenkele' featuring Wande Coal. The single is in released in anticipation of BNXN's 'Bad Since 97' album set for release later in the year.
Song Title: Kenkele
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: SAK PASE, Stone
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 1 - Wande Coal
Label: : T.Y.E. / EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: BNXN has established himself as the top artist for hit collaborations. His catchy melody and delightful singing style has made him into a fan favorite. In his new release 'Kenkele', he taps Afrobeats veteran Wande Coal to deliver a captivating tune.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng