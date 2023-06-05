BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Housing six soul-stirring tracks, this hotly-anticipated project is set to arrive on the 9th of June, promising an exhilarating musical journey for fans around the world.

The 6-pack features two remarkable collaborations, each bringing a unique flavor to the project. BNXN, formerly known as Buju, joins Iyanya on 'Sinner'. Pop boy-wonder Joeboy adds his smooth vocals and artistic brilliance on the EP's title track seeking to enhance the dynamic range and create a harmonious soundscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

From heartfelt ballads to infectious melodies, 'Love & Trust' showcases Iyanya's versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending various genres and creating an enchanting musical experience.

Fans can expect a mix of contemporary R&B, Afrobeat, and soulful vibes, accompanied by Iyanya's exceptional vocal delivery and compelling storytelling.

Ahead of the release, Iyanya has unwrapped the set's artwork and tracklist on social media as we prepare to be swept away by Iyanya's enchanting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, audacious production, and captivating collaborations.

See the tracklist below:

Iyanya - Love & Trust (Tracklist)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. 'Love & Trust' feat. Joebooy (Produced by Semzi)

2. 'Woman' (Produced by Shugavybz)

3. 'Allow' (Produced by Niphkeyz)

4. 'Plans' (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)

5. 'Sinner' (Produced by Shugavybz)

ADVERTISEMENT