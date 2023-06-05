The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Iyanya is set to release a new EP as he continues his fine form.

BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'
BNXN & Joeboy features on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Recommended articles

Housing six soul-stirring tracks, this hotly-anticipated project is set to arrive on the 9th of June, promising an exhilarating musical journey for fans around the world.

The 6-pack features two remarkable collaborations, each bringing a unique flavor to the project. BNXN, formerly known as Buju, joins Iyanya on 'Sinner'. Pop boy-wonder Joeboy adds his smooth vocals and artistic brilliance on the EP's title track seeking to enhance the dynamic range and create a harmonious soundscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

From heartfelt ballads to infectious melodies, 'Love & Trust' showcases Iyanya's versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending various genres and creating an enchanting musical experience.

Fans can expect a mix of contemporary R&B, Afrobeat, and soulful vibes, accompanied by Iyanya's exceptional vocal delivery and compelling storytelling.

Ahead of the release, Iyanya has unwrapped the set's artwork and tracklist on social media as we prepare to be swept away by Iyanya's enchanting melodies, heartfelt lyrics, audacious production, and captivating collaborations.

See the tracklist below:

Iyanya - Love & Trust (Tracklist)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. 'Love & Trust' feat. Joebooy (Produced by Semzi)

2. 'Woman' (Produced by Shugavybz)

3. 'Allow' (Produced by Niphkeyz)

4. 'Plans' (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)

5. 'Sinner' (Produced by Shugavybz)

ADVERTISEMENT

6. 'Breakfast' (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Kate Henshaw finally unveils daughter publicly

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

BNXN & Joeboy feature on Iyanya's upcoming EP 'Love & Trust'

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new NO. 3 peak on UK Singles chart

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Eniola Badmus receives Certificate of Appreciation from Seyi Tinubu

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel trying to spoil our fun - Ruger

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

Iyabo Ojo assures lover of lifetime commitment

International Afrobeats sensation Joey Jaey drops new single 'Kolombo'

International Afrobeats sensation Joey Jaey drops new single 'Kolombo'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Belgium over Visa issues

Ayra Starr cancels shows in Germany & Denmark over visa issues

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches NO. 4 peak on Bilboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on Billboard Hot 100, closes in on African record