'Blessed' as his favorite track off Made In Lagos and other things Wizkid said during his chat on Complex and Rolling Stone

During his chat with Rolling Stone, Wizkid spoke about his roots. His dad was Muslim and his mom was a pastor, who turned all his uncles and aunties into choristers and instrumentalists. He also admitted that Bob Marley idolization in Nigerian made him curious about the Rastafarian culture.

This comes in the thick of the success of 'Essence' featuring Tems, which currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. On Complex News, Wizkid said that he knew that the record was special from the moment it was made. But he says that he didn't know that it was going to be that big.

He also revealed that 'Blessed,' which forms the basis of his chat with Rolling Stone, is his favorite track on Made In Lagos, which Wizkid reveals that he completed during pandemic.