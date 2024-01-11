Blaqbonez unveils mesmerising music video for hit single 'Nyem Ego'
Blaqbonez kicks off 2024 with the music video for his hit record 'Nyem Ego'.
Following the chart success of 'Nyem Ego,' Blaqbonez raises the bar with a cinematic visual experience that complements the infectious energy of the track.
The music video, directed by by filmmaker Kemz, takes viewers on a captivating journey, seamlessly blending the essence of Igbo culture with Hip Hop and alte aesthetics that define Blaqbonez's unique style.
The song which features rapper Jeriq is one of the songs off Blaqbonez's 2023 album 'Emeka Must Shine'.
Known for pushing the creative boundaries of Nigerian Hip Hop, Blaqbonez continues to showcase his versatility and innovation. 'Nyem Ego' music video is expected to further elevate his status as a dynamic and influential figure in contemporary African hip-hop.
The music video released on January 11, 2024, on Blaqbonez's YouTube channel packs a cinematic feel that makes it an early contender for music video of the year.
