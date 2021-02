On February 3, 2021, Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter, Blaqbonez took to his Instagram page to announce that his debut album 'Sex > Love' was set to drop.

On his Instagram page he wrote that, "Album done. Sex > Love. 🔒✨Time to preach my own gospel."

For the Chocolate City artist, this would be his 13th body of work and fourth official body of work after Bad Boy Blaq, Bad Boy Blaq Re-Up and Mr. Boombastic. From the album, Blaqbonez has released the singles 'Haba' and 'BBC.'