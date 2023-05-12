Nigerian Hip Hop superstar Blaqbonez recruits rap legend Ludacris for new single 'Cinderella Girl'

In his usual fashion, Blaqbonez has returned to further emphasize his lyrical prowess and on this next release he has enlisted one of America’s biggest and most achieved rappers in his new single titled 'CINDERELLA GIRL.'

On this song, he delivers this number that is a proper eulogy to his love interest who not only caters to his emotional needs but does an excellent job at catering to the sexual needs. He sets a standard that ultimately cannot be reached with this track, creating a lush, smooth and powerful flow. This is a collaboration that sings praises of a lover who over-delivers

Blaqbonez further enlists the support of American rap heavyweight, Ludacris with several gold certified worldwide records and albums who does an amazing job on this; corroborating Blaq’s claims and in general, telling a beautiful story. Both artists complement each other's effort on this song and create the perfect rap song for lovers of hip-hop music in the African & American music space.

