Artist: Blaqbonez
Blaqbonez drops new stellar album 'Young Preacher'
Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has returned with a new album he calls 'Young Preacher'. The album documents his life as an unrepentant womanizer and the many lessons he has picked up on the way.
Read Also
Album Title: Young Preacher
Genre: Afrobeats, Hip Hop
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 14 - Ramoni), (Track 2 - Telz), (Track 3 - Mastekraft, Chopsticks), (Track 4, 5 - JAE5), (Track 5 - The Elements), (Track 7, 14 - Joffstar), (Track 9 - Ozedikus), (Track 10 - Blaise Beats), (Track 11 - Gangstarmadeit), (Track 12 - BMH), (Track 13, 14 - 10Ten)
Song Art:
Length: 39 minutes 8 seconds
Features: 9 - Blxckie, Cheque, Lojay, Amarae, Tekno, Takura, Bien, Jae5, Tay Iwar
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: Blaqbonez combines different elements of Afrobeats which gleans from past hits and present sonic leaning to create a body of work that documents the story of an artist on a crusade to sell his philosophy on love.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng