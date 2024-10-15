RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Off the response to his first love-themed single 'Fire On Me' earlier this year, Blaqbonez is back with new exciting tunes.

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'
Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Recommended articles

'Of Many Colors' reflects the dynamic fusion of genres from Afrobeats to hip-hop; each track brings something fresh, distinct, and unforgettable, truly living up to its name.

It’s a celebration of the diversity in music and a way to paint broader strokes of his vibrant personality. The project is divided into 3 packs of which the Orange is the first installment.

'The Orange Pack' will deliver pulsating records that will soundtrack the upcoming Detty December season and highlight Blaqbonez's ability to craft party starters.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Deep Blue Pack' will bring along familiar Hip Hop cuts that will excite rap fans and emphasise Blaqbonez's position as one of Africa's finest lyricists.

'The Red Pack' is the last installment and this EP will tie all parts of the project through heartfelt content that will convey the rapper's personal and sentimental side.\

The soon-to-be-released 'Orange Pack' will set the pace for an exciting project that will be accompanied by captivating content for a cinematic experience that only Blaqbonez can deliver.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Kunle Afoloyan’s latest thriller, 'Recall,' premieres at AFRIFF this November

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Singer Skales says he regrets not having baby mamas

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Martell and Davido raise the bar with a toast to Afrobeats

Burna Boy is the Nigerian artist with most Billboard Hot 100 entries

Burna Boy leads Nigerian artists on the Billboard Hot 100 chart

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son

Speed Darlington's mother goes on her knees to beg Burna Boy to release her son