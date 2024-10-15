Blaqbonez continues lover boy era with 3 new tracks titled 'The Orange Pack'

'Of Many Colors' reflects the dynamic fusion of genres from Afrobeats to hip-hop; each track brings something fresh, distinct, and unforgettable, truly living up to its name.

It’s a celebration of the diversity in music and a way to paint broader strokes of his vibrant personality. The project is divided into 3 packs of which the Orange is the first installment.

'The Orange Pack' will deliver pulsating records that will soundtrack the upcoming Detty December season and highlight Blaqbonez's ability to craft party starters.

'The Deep Blue Pack' will bring along familiar Hip Hop cuts that will excite rap fans and emphasise Blaqbonez's position as one of Africa's finest lyricists.

'The Red Pack' is the last installment and this EP will tie all parts of the project through heartfelt content that will convey the rapper's personal and sentimental side.\