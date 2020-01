Artist: Blaq Jerzee featuring Wizkid

Song Title: Arizona

Genre: Afropop, Dancehall

Album: TBA

Date of release: January 31, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Blaq Jerzee

Video Director: Nelsonegh

Details/Takeaway: After their collaboration on Wizkid's 'Soundman Vol. 1 EP,' the pair are back with this dedication to a psychoactive.

You can watch the video b elow;