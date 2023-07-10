ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Adeayo Adebiyi

Blackface accuses Asake of lifting his song for his hit single 'Joha'.

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface
Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Recommended articles

In his latest claim, Blackface while speaking with Naija FM claimed that rave of the moment Asake copied his song 'Ikebe Supper' for the latter's hit single 'Joha' which is one of the tracks off his 2022 debut album 'Joha'.

In the interview, Blackface claimed that he feels hurt about the constant unauthorized use of his songs by Afrobeats stars. He likens the art to his child and claims the unauthorized use of his music is similar to child molestation.

ADVERTISEMENT

When quizzed about why his writing with Platainshun Boiz carried the group's name instead of his own, Blackface stated that this was because he wanted the group to present a unifying front and not to make one of any of them look like they were not contributing.

Blackface has also laid claim to the mega-hit record 'African Queen' which is a song by his former Plantainshun Boiz member 2baba.

The line upon which Blackface's claim is founded is "Ikebe Supper" which Asake used in 'Joha' and which is a popular slang in Nigerian street language. Both records do not carry similar progression, beat pattern, or melody.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's also important to state that 'Joha' was first recorded circa 2014 while Asake was still an undergraduate at Obafemi Awolowo University and the version released in 2022 is a remake of the earlier version.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

Celebrities show online love to veteran actor Agbako on 100th birthday

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

Dabota Lawson opens up about coping with her failed marriage

Dabota Lawson opens up about coping with her failed marriage

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten songs for the first half of 2023

2023 Mid-Year Review: Top 10 Songs

Burna Boy

Burna Boy premiers new single at his Birthday reception

Wizkid & Tems reunite at 2023 Essence Festival for sensational performance

Wizkid & Tems reunite at Essence Festival for sensational performance

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart