In the late hours of Monday, November 11, 2019, a video sent tongues wagging on social media. Nigerians were both shocked and awed.

The video was one of 17-year-old rainbow haired, gothic American pop star, Billie Eilish jamming to 'Agege' by Tekno on her Instagram stories. She even recited its pidgin lyrics in the short video, "She dey logbo logbo... If she give me her pororon, I go put am for poto poto."

As short as the video is, she has sent Twitter NG into overdrive as people are shocked at how her resonance with the music is against character. The 'Bad Guy' singer is known for her avant-garde electro-pop brand of music that is sometimes pessimistic and gothic.

Who is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish is the 17-year-old American heartthrob who garnered fans and support due to her weird brand of music and authentic lyrics. She burst onto the scene with her 2017 EP, Don't Smile At Me, but she was not to truly achieve fame till her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in March 2019.

The album has since been certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. According to Statistica, she is the seventh most streamed artist of 2019.

She is most known for her smash hit singles, 'Bad Guy' and 'Lovely,' her collaboration with fellow American singer, Khalid. The latter song was featured on hit teen TV series, 13 Reasons Why and ut currently has over 500 million views on YouTube. Her brother is also singer/songwriter, Finneas.

Tekno released 'Agege' on August 6, 2019. The song was his comeback after a brief time battling illness. It also features rapper, Zlatan. While the song has not been a smash success, it has still garnered over 2.5 million views on YouTube.