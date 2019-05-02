On April 4, 2019, nominations for the Billboard Music Awards were announced. American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson was announced as host while Mariah Carey was announced as recipient of the Icon Award. Cardi B also had the most nominations with 21 from 18 categories.

The Awards held at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas in the wee hours of May 2, 2019. At the event, Drake made history has he became the most-awarded artist in Billboard Music Awards history, after he won 12 awards – bringing his total to a record 27.

The ceremony also featured performances from Khalid, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, BTS, Halsey and so forth.

Here is a complete list of the winners (The names of winners are written in bold);

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Cardi B

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top New Artist

Bazzi

Juice WRLD -- WINNER

Lil Baby

Dua Lipa

Ella Mai

Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Dan + Shay

Drake

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Dua Lipa

Top Male Artist

Drake -- WINNER

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Female Artist

Cardi B

Ariana Grande -- WINNER

Halsey

Ella Mai

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS -- WINNER

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Hot 100 Artist

Cardi B

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top Song Sales Artist

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Imagine Dragons

Lady Gaga

Post Malone

Top Radio Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake -- WINNER

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5

Post Malone

Top Social Artist

BTS -- WINNER

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Louis Tomlinson

Top Touring Artist

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Top R&B Artist

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai -- WINNER

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist

Khalid

The Weeknd -- WINNER

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Female Artist

H.E.R.

Ella Mai -- WINNER

Queen Naija

Top R&B Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- WINNER

Childish Gambino

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Cardi B

Drake -- WINNER

Juice Wrld

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake -- WINNER

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B -- WINNER

City Girls

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Tour

Beyoncé & JAY-Z -- WINNER

Drake

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs -- WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood -- WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay -- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney -- WINNER

Shania Twain

Top Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons -- WINNER

Lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Queen

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Elton John -- WINNER

The Rolling Stones

U2

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna -- WINNER

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

Odesza

The Chainsmokers -- WINNER

Top Christian Artist

Cory Asbury

Lauren Daigle -- WINNER

For King & Country

Hillsong Worship

MercyMe

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard -- WINNER

Marvin Sapp

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” -- WINNER

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Soundtrack

“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Greatest Showman” -- WINNER

Top R&B Album

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

H.E.R. “H.E.R.”

Khalid “American Teen”

The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”

XXXTentacion “17” -- WINNER

Top Rap Album

Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”

Drake “Scorpion” -- WINNER

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys"

Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”

XXXTentacion “?”

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You” -- WINNER

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

Top Rock Album

Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”

Imagine Dragons “Origins”

Mumford & Sons “Delta”

Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” -- WINNER

Twenty One Pilots “Trench”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”

Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”

J Balvin “Vibras”

Maluma “F.A.M.E.”

Ozuna “Aura” -- WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”

David Guetta “7”

Kygo “Kids in Love”

Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”

The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” -- WINNER

Top Christian Album

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child” -- WINNER

For King & Country “Burn The Ships”

Hillsong Worship “There Is More”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Album

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” -- WINNER

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- WINNER

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” -- WINNER

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

Drake “In My Feelings” -- WINNER

Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

XXXTentacion “SAD!”

Top Selling Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Drake “In My Feelings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- WINNER

Top Radio Song

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- WINNER

Post Malone “Better Now”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

Top Collaboration

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”

Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” -- WINNER

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”

Top R&B Song

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” -- WINNER

Ella Mai “Trip”

Khalid “Better”

Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”

Top Rap Song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” -- WINNER

Drake “In My Feelings”

Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”

Post Malone “Better Now”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Top Country Song

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be” -- WINNER

Top Rock Song

Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”

Imagine Dragons “Natural”

Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”

Lovelytheband “broken”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” -- WINNER

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”

Daddy Yankee “Dura”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” -- WINNER

Top Dance/Electronic Song

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” -- WINNER

Top Christian Song

Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”

Lauren Daigle “You Say” -- WINNER

For King & Country “joy.”

Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”

Tauren Wells “Known”

Top Gospel Song

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” -- WINNER

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”