Big Novie drops first single off his forthcoming EP 'Late Night Shift'

Big Novie is an Afro-fusion artist based in Lagos Nigeria.He has a unique style of delivery with an astounding voice. Here’s the first single “P Killa” off his forthcoming Ep “Late Night Shift”.

Blunt,fluid and retrospective is one way to describe what Big Novie created on what could be dubbed as a masterpiece.He doesn’t hold back from start to finish creating a catchy,astounding sound which has a replay value to it.

Socials

Twitter & Instagram: @Biggestnovie

Streaming Link: https://fanlink.to/PussyKilla

