Big Novie is an Afro-fusion artist based in Lagos Nigeria.He has a unique style of delivery with an astounding voice. Here’s the first single “P Killa” off his forthcoming Ep “Late Night Shift”.
ADVERTISEMENT
Big Novie drops first single off his forthcoming EP 'Late Night Shift'
#FeatureByBigNovie
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Pulse Nigeria
Blunt,fluid and retrospective is one way to describe what Big Novie created on what could be dubbed as a masterpiece.He doesn’t hold back from start to finish creating a catchy,astounding sound which has a replay value to it.
Socials
Twitter & Instagram: @Biggestnovie
Streaming Link: https://fanlink.to/PussyKilla
---
#FeaturedPost #FeatureByBigNovie
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Big Novie drops first single off his forthcoming EP 'Late Night Shift'
Alexx Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama
Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100
Yul Edochie suggests a response to offers to cause violence on election day
'BBTitans': Are the housemates turning a new leaf?
What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall
The impossible task of gatekeeping Afrobeats & possible lessons from Dancehall [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]
Top 5 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram
'BBTitans': Here's a weekly recap of all the time spent in Biggie's house as show reaches midpoint
ADVERTISEMENT