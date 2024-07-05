ADVERTISEMENT
Big Beats Records unveils new artistes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chairman of the label, Hakeem Abimbola, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the company was dedicated to creating an enabling environment for artists to thrive in the Nigerian music industry.

According to Abimbola, the label is also passionate about providing a supportive platform for artists to grow and develop their craft.

“We are committed to creating an environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and success for our artists.

“With the signing of Sosi, Tyrod, and Lil Lexzy, Big Beats Records is poised to make a significant impact in the Nigerian music industry.

“The label’s commitment to empowering artists is a welcome development in the industry, and fans can expect great things from these talented newcomers,” he said.

He said the music label had put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the artists’ success.

This includes providing guidance, mentorship, and a supportive environment that allows them to grow and develop their craft.

“We’re committed to helping these talented artists achieve their full potential, and we’re excited to see the impact they will make.

“These music talents are set to capture the hearts of music lovers with their new sounds that are a blend of hip hop and African flavour.

“We’re not just signing artistes, we are creating an enabling environment for them to strive,” he said.

Also, Kunle Rashid, the label’s Chief Executive Officer, said the company was committed to providing everything necessary to support and guide its new artists to their full potential.

“In a saturated music industry, I believe Sosi, Tyrod, and Lil Lexzy are determined to stand out and measure up.

“We’ve made them understand the challenges that come with being new artists and they are ready to face them head-on.

“We know it won’t be easy, but we’re willing to put in the work.

“Sosi, Tyrod, and Lil Lexzy are currently working on a collaborative effort, Big Beats Allstars, which promises to be a game-changer in the music industry.

“Their music is a reflection of their values – love, unity, harmony, patriotism, and more.

“We want our music to inspire people, to make them think, to make them feel,” he said.

