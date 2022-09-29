RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street-pop sensation Bella Shmurda has released the music video for his latest single 'Philo' which features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.

Bella Shmurda feat Omah Lay - Philo
Bella Shmurda feat Omah Lay - Philo

Artist: Bella Shmurda

Recommended articles

Song Title: Philo

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 28th, 2022

Video Director: Dammy Twitch

Length: 2 minutes 46 seconds

Features: 1 - Omah Lay

Label: Dangbana Records

Details/Takeaway: The visuals also show the chemistry between Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay in a colorful dark room.

The video features Bella Shmurda in one of his trademark looks - skirts which showcase his unique and edgy fashion sense.

'Philo' is a lead-up to Bella Shmurda's anticipated debut album, expected to drop later in the year.

The Krizbeat-produced single which is steadily climbing up the charts is a ride-or-die love single that sees both Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay deliver stellar verses. 'Philo' has a mid-tempo bounce that instantly hooks the listener.

Watch Video Here:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment

Ayomeekun emerges winner of #OpenYourFortune Music Competition by Fortune Flip Entertainment

Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Rising star, Olufolake Soyannwo shares new single, 'Happy Birthday To Me'

Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'

Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'

Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

Singing sensation Fave & talented producer Damie get plaques for their chart-topping song 'Baby Riddim'

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

'Tanzania 'I'm here, and I didn't forget my bags,' Ruger says, taking a subtle jab at Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song 'Odo'

Kizz Daniel acquires new mansion in Lagos, shares snippet of unreleased song 'Odo'

BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann

BBNaija 7: 20 Groovys cannot take the place of Deji - Chichi tells Bryann

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'

Oxlade, Victony, Tems amongst featured artists on Show Dem Camp's 'PalmWine Music III'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online

Grammys

Grammy Academy CEO reveals ongoing consideration for Afrobeats category

Ruger

'I'm now a born again Christian,' Ruger announces after deliverance service