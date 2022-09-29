Artist: Bella Shmurda
Bella Shmurda shows off his style in colorful visuals for 'Philo'
Nigerian street-pop sensation Bella Shmurda has released the music video for his latest single 'Philo' which features Afrobeats sensation Omah Lay.
Song Title: Philo
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 28th, 2022
Video Director: Dammy Twitch
Length: 2 minutes 46 seconds
Features: 1 - Omah Lay
Label: Dangbana Records
Details/Takeaway: The visuals also show the chemistry between Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay in a colorful dark room.
The video features Bella Shmurda in one of his trademark looks - skirts which showcase his unique and edgy fashion sense.
'Philo' is a lead-up to Bella Shmurda's anticipated debut album, expected to drop later in the year.
The Krizbeat-produced single which is steadily climbing up the charts is a ride-or-die love single that sees both Bella Shmurda and Omah Lay deliver stellar verses. 'Philo' has a mid-tempo bounce that instantly hooks the listener.
Watch Video Here:
