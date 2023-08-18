Sensational singer Bella Alubo shares new exciting album 'Lagos 101'

'Lagos 101' is a 9-track album that features Nigerian award-winning rapper Falz and her impressive collaboration on 'G.O.A.T' with The Notorious B.I.G & Ty Dolla $ign.

The album boasts of production credits from Syn X, Kayo Musiq, Elliot Osagie, Kensaye, Shwoff, and The Abe Effect.

The eponymous track featuring Falz is the lead single of Bella Alubo’s 'Lagos 101'. Its intro features a popular Lagos saying "Better shine your eye"; a warning to the naive & vulnerable about Nigeria’s melting pot city. The track discusses societal issues like classism, sexism, abuse of power & unemployment.

The single produced by Haitian-French producer Kensaye see Falz bring his comical storytelling style, lightheartedly adding to the narrative of the song; together with its choir-style Chorus.