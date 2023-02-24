Artist: Bella Alubo
Bella Alubo returns with new exciting single, 'Patience'
Nigerian music sensation Bella Alubo has released a new sensational single titled 'Patience' as she aims to kick of 2023 after an impressive 2022.
Song Title: Patience
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 24th, 2023
Producers: Shwoff, Spykida
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 17 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Benin City Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: This syrupy Afropop tune finds Bella Alubo rhythmically avowing the deliciousness of secret love in catchy Pidgin English over a canorous African beat built on emotional synths and the electric piano by Shwoff & Spykida.
Patience is Bella Alubo’s first single of 2023 following Sunsets in Lagos, a compilation of previous releases; after 2022 releases including collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G estate, Ty Dolla $ign, Niniola & 1da Banton.
