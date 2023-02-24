ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Alubo returns with new exciting single, 'Patience'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music sensation Bella Alubo has released a new sensational single titled 'Patience' as she aims to kick of 2023 after an impressive 2022.

Bella Alubo
Bella Alubo

Artist: Bella Alubo

Song Title: Patience

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 24th, 2023

Producers: Shwoff, Spykida

Song Art:

Bella Alubo - 'Patience'
Bella Alubo - 'Patience' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 17 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Benin City Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: This syrupy Afropop tune finds Bella Alubo rhythmically avowing the deliciousness of secret love in catchy Pidgin English over a canorous African beat built on emotional synths and the electric piano by Shwoff & Spykida.

Patience is Bella Alubo’s first single of 2023 following Sunsets in Lagos, a compilation of previous releases; after 2022 releases including collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G estate, Ty Dolla $ign, Niniola & 1da Banton.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

