Artist: Bella Alubo
Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'
Nigerian singing sensation Bella Alubo has released a new single titled 'Another Level'.
Song Title: Another Level
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producer: Shwoff
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Benin City Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: “I feel elevated. I’m on a higher level now. This part of my journey is focused on a future built on what’s already happened. The producer, Shwofff captured some of my favourite influences. Afro, grime & dancehall," Bella Alubo says on her new single.
Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'
