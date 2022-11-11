RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Bella Alubo has released a new single titled 'Another Level'.

Artist: Bella Alubo

Song Title: Another Level

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producer: Shwoff

Length: 2 minutes 38 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Benin City Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: “I feel elevated. I’m on a higher level now. This part of my journey is focused on a future built on what’s already happened. The producer, Shwofff captured some of my favourite influences. Afro, grime & dancehall," Bella Alubo says on her new single.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

